McCormick Day celebrates Cantigny's benefactor's birthday

hello

McCormick Day celebrates the birthday of Col. Robert R. McCormick, the benefactor of Cantigny Park. Courtesy of Cantigny Park

Guests can take part in old-fashioned games at the McCormick Day celebration at Cantigny Park. Courtesy of Cantigny

When Cantigny Park celebrates the birthday of its benefactor, Col Robert R. McCormick, it throws a party for the community -- complete with birthday cupcakes.

McCormick Day, marking the 138th anniversary of McCormick's birth, will feature games, activities and birthday cupcakes (while they last) from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at Cantigny, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Admission and parking are free.

McCormick, former editor and publisher of the Chicago Tribune, was born July 30, 1880. He lived on the 500-acre country estate from 1920 until his death in 1955. His will designated Cantigny as a public park for education and recreation. On McCormick Day, Cantigny remembers The Colonel's life as a gentleman farmer, First Division soldier, public servant and media industry innovator.

Many activities at this year's McCormick Day celebration will follow a military theme in tribute to McCormick's service in World War I and the Battle of Cantigny 100 years ago.

A citizen-soldier, McCormick joined the Illinois National Guard in 1915 and served on the Mexican border in 1916. At the time, he was editor and publisher of the Chicago Tribune. He further volunteered for service in World War I with the First Division (now the 1st Infantry Division, the famous "Big Red One"), eventually earning the rank of colonel.

The Battle of Cantigny in 1918 was the only major battle in which McCormick participated, but the experience affected him deeply. Upon returning to the United States, he changed the name of his Wheaton estate from Red Oaks Farm to Cantigny.

McCormick Day events are planned for all ages and interests. Here's the full agenda.

On the Parade Field from noon to 4 p.m., visitors can explore an obstacle course, learn to march, get camouflage face paint, thank a veteran, and check out Adopt-A-Bull, Smokey the War Dog and Buster Boo Brigade.

In "the backyard" behind the Visitor Center, garden tours will depart at noon and 2 p.m. and History Hikes begin at 1 and 3 p.m.

The McCormick House museum will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a flag care information station and a wartime reporter photo station open from noon to 4 p.m. McCormick re-enactor John Hartness will deliver a First Division speech at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m., and an Amy McCormick living history performance by Ellie Carlson at 2 p.m.

Children can try dressing like a soldier or creating a World War I dog tag craft from noon to 4 p.m. at the First Division Museum.

In the First Division Museum Tank Park, Tour with a Tanker featuring an M1917 WWI Tank begins at 1 and 3 p.m. and the Scott Green Magic Show starts at 4:15 p.m.

American Legion Cantigny Post 556 will conduct a wreath-laying ceremony honoring McCormick at 2:30 p.m. at the Exedra gravesite.

A birthday cake-cutting with the Amy and Col. McCormick re-enactors begins at 3 p.m.

Cantigny Park is open 7 a.m. to dusk daily during the summer. Visit Cantigny.org to see a calendar of upcoming concerts, tours, workshops, lectures and special events.