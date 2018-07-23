Leasing office fire injures Lombard firefighter

A Lombard firefighter was treated at a hospital and released after helping put out a blaze at an apartment leasing office, authorities said Monday.

The fire in the garage-sized structure on the 0 to 100 block of Briar Street at Iron Gate Apartments in Glen Ellyn began about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the Lombard Fire Department said in a news release.

The fire caused significant damage to the interior of the leasing office, but no one was inside at the time. Damage is estimated at $75,000.

No residents were injured, but one Lombard firefighter was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with minor injuries and since has been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews from the Downers Grove, Oak Brook, Oakbrook Terrace, Villa Park and York Center fire agencies assisted with the response.