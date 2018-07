Feder: WGN staffers still mum on Sinclair setback

hello

No matter how dead the deal may look, employees of WGN-Channel 9 and WGN 720-AM aren't ready to speak out about the apparent collapse of Sinclair Broadcast Group's acquisition of their Tribune Media parent company. Though many privately expressed relief that the FCC has derailed the $3.9 billion transaction, most declined to comment publicly.

Read more from Robert Feder here.