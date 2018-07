Feder: Dennis Moore to host mornings at classical WFMT

A familiar voice on WFMT 98.7-FM -- weekend host and onetime program director Dennis Moore -- has been named morning personality at the Window to the World Communications classical music station, reports Robert Feder.

Starting August 6, he'll succeed Carl Grapentine, who's retiring from the 6-to-10 a.m. weekday "Morning Program" Friday after three decades at WFMT.

