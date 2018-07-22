Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 7/22/2018 8:19 PM

Two persons of interest in custody in 'suspicious' Lake Villa death

Lauren Rohr
 
 

Two persons of interest are in custody in connection with the "suspicious" death of a man found in an alley Saturday night in Lake Villa, authorities said Sunday.

Lake Villa police responded about 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 300 block of East Grand Avenue for a report of an injured person in an alley, Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Chris Covelli said. When officers arrived, they found the man was deceased.

The death is being considered suspicious because of the injuries found on the man, whose identity has not been released, Covelli said. An autopsy is scheduled Monday morning by the Lake County coroner's office.

The death appears to be an isolated incident, Covelli said. Additional information was not immediately available.

Lake Villa detectives and the Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.

