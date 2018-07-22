Kane County Fair wraps up 150th season

A demolition derby and 4-H Blue Ribbon livestock sale marked the final day of the 150th Kane County Fair in St. Charles.

In the fair barns, visitors could get up close to the livestock, pets and poultry that members of Kane County 4-H Clubs have raised. The horse barns were filled with contestants for 4-H equestrian competitions. And in an exhibition hall, 4-H members displayed their home economic, computer, crafts and other projects, which were judged earlier in the week.

Other Sunday highlights included two demolition derbies and a 7 p.m. performance by 7th Heaven.

New offerings this year included a car show, bingo and pull-tab gambling and a wine-tasting garden, as well as the "Dairies to Prairies" exhibit featuring a documentary film about the history of the dairy industry in Kane County.