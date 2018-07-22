Breaking News Bar
 
Kane County
updated: 7/22/2018 5:09 PM

Kane County Fair wraps up 150th season

  • Ethan Stohlquist, 10, of Poplar Grove shows his Grand Champion Pen of Barrows hog Sunday during the auction at the 2018 Kane County Fair in St. Charles. The 150th edition of the annual fair wrapped up Sunday.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Gianna Jensen, 12, of Batavia takes her chicken "Amber" for a walk Sunday during the final day of the 2018 Kane County Fair in St. Charles.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Siblings Maddy, 9, and Jack, 11, Shannon of St. Charles ride the "Sizzler" while attending the 2018 Kane County Fair in St. Charles on Sunday.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Mike Skodacek of Elgin defeats Chris Redden of Streamwood in a match up during the demolition derby at the 2018 Kane County Fair in St. Charles on Sunday.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Kane County Fair visitors take their final spins on the event's carnival rides Sunday, the closing day of the 150th annual fair.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald staff report

A demolition derby and 4-H Blue Ribbon livestock sale marked the final day of the 150th Kane County Fair in St. Charles.

In the fair barns, visitors could get up close to the livestock, pets and poultry that members of Kane County 4-H Clubs have raised. The horse barns were filled with contestants for 4-H equestrian competitions. And in an exhibition hall, 4-H members displayed their home economic, computer, crafts and other projects, which were judged earlier in the week.

Other Sunday highlights included two demolition derbies and a 7 p.m. performance by 7th Heaven.

New offerings this year included a car show, bingo and pull-tab gambling and a wine-tasting garden, as well as the "Dairies to Prairies" exhibit featuring a documentary film about the history of the dairy industry in Kane County.

