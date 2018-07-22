Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/22/2018 6:04 PM

Chicago Dogs welcome four-legged friends for 'Bark at the Ballpark'

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

The Chicago Dogs baseball team in Rosemont will welcome dogs of the four-legged variety during a "Bark at the Ballpark" game Tuesday, July 31.

Puppy Bowl star "Miss Brie" will lead an official infield dog parade at 6:20 p.m. and ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Cheryl Scott will throw out the first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

The Anti-Cruelty Society will be on-site to educate fans on pet adoption, volunteering opportunities, pet fostering and microchip scanning. Other event sponsors include PetPlate, Pooch Hotel, Paradise 4 Paws and Abell Animal Hospital.

All dogs must be on a leash, wear ID and rabies tags and have complete and current vaccinations, officials say. For tickets, call (847) 260-2544 or visit TheChicagoDogs.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account