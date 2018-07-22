Chicago Dogs welcome four-legged friends for 'Bark at the Ballpark'

The Chicago Dogs baseball team in Rosemont will welcome dogs of the four-legged variety during a "Bark at the Ballpark" game Tuesday, July 31.

Puppy Bowl star "Miss Brie" will lead an official infield dog parade at 6:20 p.m. and ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Cheryl Scott will throw out the first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

The Anti-Cruelty Society will be on-site to educate fans on pet adoption, volunteering opportunities, pet fostering and microchip scanning. Other event sponsors include PetPlate, Pooch Hotel, Paradise 4 Paws and Abell Animal Hospital.

All dogs must be on a leash, wear ID and rabies tags and have complete and current vaccinations, officials say. For tickets, call (847) 260-2544 or visit TheChicagoDogs.com.