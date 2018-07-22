Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 7/22/2018 6:02 PM

Bartlett police hold Touch-A-Truck Aug. 4

Submitted by Barlett police

The Bartlett Police Department will host its first free National Night Out Touch-A-Truck and Certified Child Safety Seat event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 4, in the Bartlett Commons Shopping Center parking lot, 810 S. Route 59.

This hands-on educational community event will have several emergency vehicles and machinery on display from the Bartlett Police Department, Bartlett Public Works Department, Bartlett Fire Protection District, Hanover Township Emergency Services and other local law enforcement agencies.

Several certified child passenger safety technicians will be available to help inspect child safety seats and answer questions.

For more information, contact Crime Prevention officers Victoria Anderson or Tracey Dendinger at (630) 837-0846.

