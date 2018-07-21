Youth triathlon in St. Charles features kid-friendly activity, fun

There was kid-friendly activity and fun Saturday during the Splashes, Dashes and Spokes Youth Triathlon at James O. Breen Community Park in St. Charles.

The kids-only event for children featured kid distances "perfect for beginner and experienced competitors," organizers said.

Participants, ages 5 to 15, started every 10 seconds and swam laps in the Crayfish Canal at Otter Cove before transitioning to their bikes and pedaling a course in the park, and then ran on the trails and grass. Race distances varied per age group for the Chronomix timed event.

The event featured awards for top athletes, and goody bags including a race T-shirt and other items.

Thousands of kids around the world participate in triathlons each year, and youth participation represents one the fastest growing areas of the sport today, according to event organizers.