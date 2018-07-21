Search suspended for Chicago man who went overboard in Race to Mackinac

After nearly seven hours, the U.S. Coast Guard now has suspended the search for a sailor who fell overboard into Lake Michigan a few miles east of Navy Pier Saturday afternoon during the Chicago Yacht Club's 110th annual Race to Mackinac, the club said.

The U.S. Coast Guard joined Chicago police and fire teams in the search for the sailor -- identified as Jon Santarelli, 53, of Chicago -- who went overboard about 3 p.m. from Imedi, a boat competing in the turbo section of the race, according to a news release from the yacht club.

The 52-foot boat was about five nautical miles from the starting line of the race near the Chicago Harbor break wall when a "man overboard" alert went out, race organizers said.

Chicago Fire Department crews suspended their search about 6 p.m. amid harsh conditions on the lake, but the Coast Guard continued into the evening.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.