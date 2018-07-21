Food, music, animals highlight the Kane County Fair

The 150th Kane County Fair on Saturday featured the usual array of animals, music, carnival rides and food, along with something new -- a wine-tasting garden.

The fair at the Kane County Fairgrounds on Randall Road, also featured bull-riding and music at the Miller Lite Sound Stage, where Hillbilly Rockstarz was the featured performers.

The fair continues from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Highlights include a demolition derby and a performance by 7th Heaven at 7 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Children ages 2 and younger are admitted free.

For information, call (630) 584-6926 or visit kanecountyfair.com.