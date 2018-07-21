Breaking News Bar
 
Food, music, animals highlight the Kane County Fair

  • Dexter Foley, 2 1/2, chases his balloon in the wind at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles Saturday as his grandmother Pauline follows.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Miranda Scheel, 16, of Batavia rides Bear, a Clydesdale out of the competition ring at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles Saturday. The horse's smallish stature for his breed allows him to be ridden in the Dressage competition.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald staff report

The 150th Kane County Fair on Saturday featured the usual array of animals, music, carnival rides and food, along with something new -- a wine-tasting garden.

The fair at the Kane County Fairgrounds on Randall Road, also featured bull-riding and music at the Miller Lite Sound Stage, where Hillbilly Rockstarz was the featured performers.

The fair continues from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Highlights include a demolition derby and a performance by 7th Heaven at 7 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Children ages 2 and younger are admitted free.

For information, call (630) 584-6926 or visit kanecountyfair.com.

