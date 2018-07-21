Breaking News Bar
 
Crews searching for boater who went overboard in Race to Mackinac

Rescue crews were searching Lake Michigan into the evening for a man who fell off a sailboat a few miles east of Navy Pier Saturday afternoon during the Chicago Yacht Club's 110th annual Race to Mackinac.

The U.S. Coast Guard joined Chicago police and fire teams in the search for the sailor who went overboard about 3 p.m. from "Imedi," a boat competing in the turbo section of the race, according to the yacht club.

Fire department crews suspended their search about 6 p.m. amid harsh conditions on the lake, but the Coast Guard was still canvassing the area with helicopters and boats as of 7 p.m., officials said.

"We plan to search through the night unless we're directed otherwise," Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Matt James said.

The boat has 13 registered crew members, many of them from the suburbs, according to race entries on the yacht club's website.

The missing man was thought to be a 52-year-old crew member who was wearing red weather gear and a blue vest when he went overboard, James said.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

