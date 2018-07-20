Topgolf cut from Lincolnshire redevelopment proposal

A Topgolf driving range proposed for Lincolnshire has been scrapped, months after objections from residents and trustees. Courtesy of Village of Lincolnshire

A fitness center called The St. James has been proposed Lincolnshire, but a Topgolf facility won't be built in the same complex. Courtesy of Village of Lincolnshire

Plans for a three-story Topgolf driving range have been cut from a proposed development in Lincolnshire, months after the concept was criticized by residents.

Updated documents for the project, which focuses on a 43-acre office campus on Half Day Road west of the Tri-State Tollway, no longer include Topgolf.

Instead, Chicago-based developer GlenStar Properties envisions an unspecified restaurant and an unspecified 200-room hotel, along with a 450,000-square-foot athletic facility called The St. James that has always been part of the proposal.

This would've been the first Topgolf in Lake County. Others operate in Naperville and Wood Dale, and one is planned for Schaumburg.

But the plan got a rough reception during a public hearing in February.

Many residents expressed fears about noise, traffic and nighttime light. Some even heckled GlenStar co-founder Rand Diamond as he tried to assure the crowd the plan would be appropriate for Lincolnshire.

An updated rezoning and redevelopment application GlenStar submitted to village hall last week removed Topgolf from the plan.

"I think the developer heard the feedback," Village Manager Brad Burke said.

Diamond couldn't be reached for comment Friday.

Northfield-based Medline Industries owns the land but has never occupied it. Aon Hewitt has a data center there, and two other office buildings are vacant.

All three buildings would be razed if the village board approves GlenStar's proposal.

The St. James is the centerpiece of the current plan. It would have an indoor water park, sports fields, ice rinks, a health club and many other amenities.

Mayor Elizabeth Brandt said The St. James could be a big draw because Chicago-area indoor athletic facilities are hard to find and in much demand. It could reduce travel times for local athletes and make scheduling practices easier, she said.

Additionally, visiting athletes who compete or practice at The St. James are likely to eat at Lincolnshire restaurants and stay at Lincolnshire hotels, too, Brandt said.

"The St. James club would be an amazing addition to Lincolnshire," she said.

GlenStar's new planning documents offer no specific information about the proposed hotel or restaurant, other than that they'd be built on the south side of the property.

A public hearing on the revised development plan is set to follow the village board meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. July 30 at village hall, 1 Olde Half Day Road.

Brandt said she still expects some public opposition to the plan, but not as much now that Topgolf is out.

More information about the GlenStar plan can be found on the village's website, lincolnshireil.gov, by clicking on the link for new Lincolnshire developments.