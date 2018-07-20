Planned Mount Prospect brewpub gets liquor license

Mount Prospect trustees granted a liquor license this week to the owners of a microbrewery planned for a long-vacant restaurant space near Randhurst Village.

The vote moves The Red Barn a step closer to opening at the former Bogies Ale House, which has sat vacant at 303 E. Kensington Road for six years.

The 10,000-square-foot building is undergoing a complete renovation in preparation for an expected opening in late August, owner Donald Harrington said. The restaurant will feature two bars and a game room with pool tables, a library of board games, darts and shuffleboard. Live bands will appear on weekends.

It will be open daily for lunch and dinner, with a full-service menu specializing in barbecue, pizza and burgers. The brewpub will feature 30 taps of beer, as well as root beer. An on-site brewery is expected to open by the end of the year.

"This is a vacancy that we look very much forward to having filled, especially with someone who is not only familiar with the village, but has been successful in the village" Mayor Arlene Juracek said.