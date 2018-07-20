Officials: No criminal intent in Prospct Heights apartment fire

The aftermath of Wednesday's fire at the River Trails Condominium complex in Prospect Heights. Officials confirmed Friday that a juvenile who would not be named accidentally started the fire. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Prospect Heights Fire Chief Drew Smith confirmed Friday that a juvenile who would not be named had accidentally started the fire that caused massive damage to three buildings of the River Trails Condominium complex.

The investigation determined no criminal intent by the juvenile, Smith added.

And that's about as much as ever will be disclosed about the cause of the blaze that began in a second-floor unit of 848 McIntosh about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, he said.

Even as the fire was still being fought Wednesday afternoon, residents were circulating reports of a minor boy who had been playing with a lighter. Officials have never confirmed nor denied those precise details.

Prospect Heights Police Chief Al Steffen had previously said Thursday that by all indications the fire was accidental.

There was never any doubt about where the fire started, and firefighters had begun to control it in that unit, but flames had already spread to the attic area below the mansard roof that had no fire walls to contain it, Smith said.

The fire ultimately affected four connected buildings of 24 units each, but one building that contained the addresses 866 and 876 Cider was largely undamaged.

Residents of that building were allowed back in for a short time Thursday afternoon to collect vital belongings, but could not move back in immediately because the utilities were shut off. That will remain the situation for at least the entirety of Friday, Prospect Heights Building & Development Director Dan Peterson said.

Boarded-up windows along the ground floor of that building were largely a security measure, officials said.

Residents of the more damaged buildings were not allowed in Thursday because debris on the ground and the lack of lighting made them too dangerous, Smith said.

A reassessment on Friday led to the decision to start allowing residents of the first and second floors of the damaged buildings in individually for a brief look for important items in the afternoon.

The identities of everyone trying to re-enter the building at that time will be checked by city officials and managers of the complex.

For residents unable to return Friday afternoon, a secondary time may also be available Saturday morning, Peterson said.

He advised third-floor residents of the three damaged buildings on Thursday that nothing outside of a fire safe would have survived the blaze. Officials would look for such fire safes if residents told them they had any.

Prospect Heights Mayor Nick Helmer said the managers of the Palwaukee Plaza shopping center next door have made available a former Denny's and former grocery store as drop-off points for donations for displaced residents. He encouraged donors to bring items directly there if they can, instead of the originally identified drop-off point of city hall at 8 N. Elmhurst Road or the River Trails Condominium management office at 811 Apple Drive.