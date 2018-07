New U-Haul dealer in Arlington Heights

Arlington Food & Beverages has signed on as a new U-Haul neighborhood dealer in Arlington Heights.

The store at 401 S. Arlington Heights Road is now offering U-Haul trucks and moving supplies, along with 24/7 drop-off.

Normal business hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, contact (847) 305-3139.