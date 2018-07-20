Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/20/2018 12:45 PM

First Rosemont Pearl District restaurant to open next month

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

The first sit-down restaurant in Rosemont's new mixed-use complex is almost ready to open, but not before a front entrance overhang is completed, officials said.

Carmine's, the Italian American eatery operated by Rosebud Restaurants founder Alex Dana, will be in a single-story, 12,000-square-foot building on the east side of The Pearl District, the 16-acre development south of Balmoral Avenue and west of the Tri-State Tollway.

In an effort to spruce up the appearance of the restaurant entrance, Mayor Brad Stephens requested a porte-cochere be built where patrons can be dropped off and picked up.

The village has agreed to delay collection of common area maintenance costs until three years after the restaurant opens to pay for the estimated $150,000 construction cost.

Carmine's is set to open as early as August, followed by Truluck's Seafood Steak & Crab House in a neighboring building in September or October and a five-story, 165-room hotel in November. Dave & Buster's opened in April.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account