First Rosemont Pearl District restaurant to open next month

The first sit-down restaurant in Rosemont's new mixed-use complex is almost ready to open, but not before a front entrance overhang is completed, officials said.

Carmine's, the Italian American eatery operated by Rosebud Restaurants founder Alex Dana, will be in a single-story, 12,000-square-foot building on the east side of The Pearl District, the 16-acre development south of Balmoral Avenue and west of the Tri-State Tollway.

In an effort to spruce up the appearance of the restaurant entrance, Mayor Brad Stephens requested a porte-cochere be built where patrons can be dropped off and picked up.

The village has agreed to delay collection of common area maintenance costs until three years after the restaurant opens to pay for the estimated $150,000 construction cost.

Carmine's is set to open as early as August, followed by Truluck's Seafood Steak & Crab House in a neighboring building in September or October and a five-story, 165-room hotel in November. Dave & Buster's opened in April.