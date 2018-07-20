Dragon boat races come to Busse Woods Saturday

hello

The Chicago International Dragon Boat Festival comes to Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village on Saturday, July 28, featuring a day of racing, an Asian cultural village and food.

Lake Arlington in Arlington Heights has hosted the fest the last six years, but this year's competition will be at the south pool of the Ned Brown Forest Preserve, off Higgins Avenue east of Interstate 290.

The free event will feature 40 dragon boat teams from the Midwest, Florida and Canada, along with multicultural performances, musical acts, workshops and demonstrations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mobile food vendors will also be on site.

For more information, visit gwndragonboat.com/chicago or call 855-496-2628.