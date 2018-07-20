Body found in Chicago identified as missing Naperville man's

Michael Armendariz of Naperville was reported missing in January. Now Chicago and Naperville police says a body found in Chicago in May is Armendariz's. courtesy of naperville police

A body found last month in a dumpster in Chicago's Southwest Side has been identified as a man who was reported missing from Naperville in January.

Michael Armendariz, 20, was found about 12:30 p.m. May 31 after a neighbor called 911 about a foul odor on the 6800 block of South Artesian Avenue, according to Chicago police, Naperville police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Naperville police said Friday their missing person investigation was "concluded," and Chicago police confirmed the body found in the dumpster was related to the Naperville investigation.

An autopsy found he died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head, the Cook County medical examiner's office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

• See the full report at chicago.suntimes.com.