Crime
updated: 7/19/2018 2:26 PM

Man dressed as construction worker attempts to rob Des Plaines bank

  • Authorities say this man attempted to rob a TCF Bank inside a Des Plaines Jewel-Osco store about noon Wednesday. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the FBI.

    Courtesy of the FBI

Chacour Koop
 
 

A man wearing a yellow construction helmet and worksite clothes attempted to rob a TCF Bank about noon Wednesday inside a Des Plaines Jewel-Osco store, authorities say.

Authorities described the suspect who entered the store at 1500 Lee St. as a white man in his late 30s or early 40s with a medium build, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 180 to 200 pounds.

Besides the construction helmet, he was seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sunglasses, a blue, gray and white longsleeve shirt, black gloves and dirty jeans, authorities said. He had a goatee and scruffy beard.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, the FBI said.

The FBI is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information should contact the FBI's Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.

