Man arrested in Aurora robbery in which shot was fired

A 22-year-old Aurora man has been arrested and charged with the armed robbery of a near westside convenience store in late June in which a shot was fired into a ceiling during a struggle, according to police and court records.

Clayton W. Vaughan, of the 900 block of Spruce Street, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm, both felonies, according to Kane County court records.

An arrest warrant was issued on July 6; Vaughan was arrested by Geneva police last week without incident, Aurora police said Thursday.

According to police, Vaughan entered a convenience store on the 900 block of South Lake Street with a pipe around 10:40 p.m. June 30 and attacked a 59-year-old employee. The man fought back against Vaughan, pulling a handgun from his pocket.

But Vaughan grabbed the firearm, causing it to go off with the round hitting the ceiling, police said.

Vaughan eventually wrestled the gun away from the employee and ran from the store; the victim had minor injuries and refused medical treatment, police said.

Police honed in on Vaughan after an Aurora officer recognized him when viewing surveillance video of the crime and police also received helpful tips after releasing short video clips and photographs.

Vaughan is being held at the Kane County jail on $850,000 bail, meaning he must post $85,000 to be released while the charges are pending. If he does, he is to have no contact with the victim and no entry at the store, court records show.

Vaughan is next due in court on Friday and faces a punishment of six to 30 years in prison with no chance of probation if convicted of the most severe charge.