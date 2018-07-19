Breaking News Bar
 
Feder: Weigel to launch Start TV digital network with CBS Television Stations

Robert Feder
 
 

From the folks who brought you Me-TV, H&I and the Decades Network, now comes Start TV, a new digital network featuring "strong and resourceful female leading characters" in a lineup of procedural dramas, Robert Feder writes. Chicago-based Weigel Broadcasting unveiled plans for the new network Wednesday in conjunction with the CBS Television Stations, including WBBM-Channel 2 in Chicago. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.

