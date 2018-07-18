Wheaton police seek three women in Victoria's Secret robbery

A screenshot from store security camera footage shows the three suspects in the armed robbery of a Victoria's Secret Tuesday. Courtesy of the city of Wheaton

Wheaton police are searching for three women suspected in the armed robbery of a Victoria's Secret store in the Town Square shopping center.

The women robbed the store about 1 p.m. Tuesday, police said. One of the suspects showed and activated a stun gun or Taser toward an employee when fleeing from the store at 151 East Loop Drive, police said.

Lt. Bill Cooley said Wednesday there were no injuries in the robbery. He wouldn't disclose what merchandise was taken from the store, citing the ongoing investigation.

"I can tell you that it was a felony amount," he said.

The women were last seen fleeing the store in a silver SUV with temporary vehicle registration heading northbound out of the Town Square lot, Cooley said.

The store provided security camera footage of the three women that can be watched through the city's Vimeo account.

In February, police announced charges against two adults and two juveniles stemming from a retail theft at the same Victoria's Secret store.

Darius Irving, 27, and Monique Sanders, 24, both of Chicago, along with two juveniles, were charged with stealing more than $2,000 in merchandise. They fled in a car waiting in the parking lot, police said. The car was later stopped by officers.

Anyone with information about Tuesday's armed robbery is asked to contact police at (630) 260-2077.