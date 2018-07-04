Waukegan man accused of selling homemade fireworks online

A Waukegan man who Lake County sheriff's police said sold homemade fireworks online will spend the Fourth of July in jail.

Janko Armanov, 30, of the 3100 block of Grandville Avenue, was charged with unlawful use of an explosive substance, which is a felony.

Sgt. Christopher Covelli said people alerted the sheriff's office that Armanov was selling his fireworks on Facebook Marketplace. The officers reached out to Armanov on Tuesday to arrange a purchase of 100 'half-sticks' of his fireworks. A few hours later, undercover offices met Armanov, bought the fireworks and arrested him, Covelli said.

In addition to the fireworks they bought, police also recovered an additional 40 explosives, according to a news release.

The Waukegan bomb squad assisted on the case/ and authorities believe that each of Armanov's fireworks was equivalent to a half-stick of dynamite, the news release said.

"These homemade fireworks could have resulted in someone getting seriously injured or killed," Sheriff Mark Curran said. "We remind the community to leave the fireworks to the professionals while enjoying Independence Day celebrations."

Armanov is scheduled to be bond court Thursday morning.