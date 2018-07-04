Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 7/4/2018 5:58 AM

Report: Officer kills man who wounded 3 cops during South Elgin standoff

hello
Success - Article sent! close


 
Daily Herald staff report

A police officer shot and killed who wounded three police officers during a standoff in South Elgin that ended early Wednesday morning, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

The standoff ended around 2:30 a.m. when an officer killed the man after he fired at officers, the Tribune is reporting.

The man shot the officers, who were responding to a disturbance call, around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Three officers were taken to Presence Saint Joseph Hospital and one was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital. All injuries were considered non life-threatening.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account