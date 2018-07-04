Report: Officer kills man who wounded 3 cops during South Elgin standoff

A police officer shot and killed who wounded three police officers during a standoff in South Elgin that ended early Wednesday morning, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

The standoff ended around 2:30 a.m. when an officer killed the man after he fired at officers, the Tribune is reporting.

The man shot the officers, who were responding to a disturbance call, around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Three officers were taken to Presence Saint Joseph Hospital and one was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital. All injuries were considered non life-threatening.