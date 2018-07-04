Images: Fourth of July celebrations in the suburbs

Residents in the suburbs enjoyed Fourth of July festivities including parades in Arlington Heights, Elgin and Glen Ellyn and an Independence/Family Day in Lake Zurich.
Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes waves to the crowd as the Fourth of July parade heads south on Dunton Avenue Wednesday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Isabel Medrano with the Rolling Meadows High School marching band's drill team performs Wednesday in the Arlington Heights Fourth of July parade.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Crowds line Dunton Avenue Wednesday for the Arlington Heights Fourth of July parade.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The Arlington Heights Fourth of July Frontier Days Parade Grand Marshal Mary Stitt waves to the crowd Wednesday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Kids enjoy seeing Buttons the Clown in the Arlington Heights Fourth of July parade Wednesday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The Hersey High School marching band heads east on Miner Street during the Arlington Heights Fourth of July parade Wednesday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Miki Hondropoulos of Mount Prospect gets into the Fourth of July spirit during Arlington Heights' annual parade Wednesday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Arlington Heights resident Ford Sakata rides in the shade of his umbrella with the Arlington Heights Bike Club in the Fourth of July parade Wednesday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Parade goers use umbrellas to stay cool in the shade during the Arlington Heights Fourth of July parade Wednesday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The Hersey High School marching band heads east on Miner Street during the Arlington Heights Fourth of July parade Wednesday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Members of the Ballet Folkilorico Girasol wave to the crowd during the Fourth of July parade in Elgin.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Logan Gehring, 5, looks for candy thrown by participants in the Fourth of July parade in Elgin.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Jon Soriano waves the American flag on the Presence St. Joseph Hospital float during the Fourth of July parade in Elgin Wednesday.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Madison Cherry, 4, right, dances in the street during the Fourth of July parade in Elgin.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Jennifer Fox waves to the crowd as she marches during the Fourth of July parade in Elgin.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Phil Madden waves to the crowd as he rides on the American Legion Elgin Post 57 float during the Fourth of July parade in Elgin.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Mauricio Villagomez takes photos while perched on a roof along Douglas Avenue during the Fourth of July parade in Elgin.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
American Legion Elgin Post 57 members march down Douglas Avenue during the Fourth of July parade in Elgin.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Focal Point lead singer Michael Olivera, right, and keyboard player Len Gorka, left, entertains the crowd Wednesday at the Lake Zurich Independence/Family Day at Paulus Park.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Joe Yamour of Hawthorn Woods walks alongside his 3-year-old son, Conrad, as he enjoys a pony ride at the Lake Zurich Independence/Family Day at Paulus Park on Wednesday. A Zoo to You in Marengo provided the pony rides and petty zoo for the annual event.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Six-year-old Max Perschke of Lake Zurich enjoys the inflatable slide during the Lake Zurich Independence/Family Day at Paulus Park Wednesday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Three-year-old Caroline Lindsay of Deer Park enjoys the petting zoo goats Wednesday during the Lake Zurich Independence/Family Day in Paulus Park. A Zoo to You provided the animals for the petting zoo and pony rides.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Edward Searing of the Lake Zurich VFW Post 11020 cooks food for vets from the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center Wednesday during the Lake Zurich Independence/Family Day in Paulus Park. The post hosted 35 vets for its 23rd year.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Nile Woods, left, and Louie Diab, right, carry the Wintrust Community Bank banner during the Fourth of July parade in Glen Ellyn.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Taivo Tammaru waves to Glen Ellyn firefighters during the Fourth of July parade in Glen Ellyn.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Ellen Disitter waves to the crowd while walking on stilts during the Fourth of July parade in Glen Ellyn.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Jodi-Ann Kasky of Focus on Glen Ellyn throws candy during the Fourth of July parade in Glen Ellyn.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Members of American Legion Post 3 Glen Ellyn make their way past the reviewing stand during the Fourth of July parade in Glen Ellyn.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Maya Weinland, 3, of Glen Ellyn waves to the crowd during the Fourth of July parade in Glen Ellyn.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Pastor Melody Eastman of Grace Lutheran Church marches up Main Street during the Fourth of July parade in Glen Ellyn.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Cancer survivor and Chicago Blackhawks broadcaster Eddie Olczyk waves to the crowd during the Fourth of July parade in Glen Ellyn.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer