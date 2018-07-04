Breaking News Bar
 
Arlington Heights Library to host World Cup viewings

Daily Herald report

The Arlington Heights Memorial Library is catching World Cup fever, hosting live screenings of matches starting Friday, along with programs and recommended book lists.

The library's Hendrickson Room will hold viewing parties of Brazil vs. Belgium at 1 p.m. Friday and Croatia vs. Russia at 1 p.m. Saturday, complete with snacks from competing countries. Additional viewing sessions, with teams still to be determined, are scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 10 and Wednesday, July 11.

The library and park district are also hosting a free drop-in soccer clinic for kids of all ages from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at Patriot Park, 700 N. Schoenbeck Road.

For more details and curated book lists that match countries playing in the World Cup, visit ahml.info/node/380660.

