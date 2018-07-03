West Nile virus detected in Lake County

hello

A batch of mosquitoes sampled June 28 in Highland Park has tested positive for West Nile virus, the first confirmed indicator of the year in Lake County.

According to the county health department, residents should drain standing water from around the home, yard or business; use an insect repellent particularly at dawn and dusk, prime time for mosquito activity; and, wear long sleeves, pants, and closed toe shoes when outdoors to cover your skin.

Six human cases of West Nile virus were confirmed in the county in 2017. Since 2002, there have been 64 confirmed human cases of West Nile virus in Lake County, as well as two confirmed deaths.

Visit www.FightTheBiteNow.com or call the West Nile hotline at (847) 377-8300.