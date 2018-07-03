Priest, protesters threatened with arrest ahead of Dan Ryan demonstration

The Rev. Michael Pfleger hugs Parkland student activist Emma Gonzalez at a peace rally and march on June 15 in Chicago. Pfleger and other activists plan to shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway on Saturday morning to protest gun violence in the city. Associated Press

The Rev. Michael Pfleger isn't letting threats of arrest stop his plan to shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday morning -- even as the Archdiocese of Chicago declines to say if it supports his plan or not.

Pfleger has a suggestion for the police if they need additional officers to handle the protest.

"If they say doing this will pull officers from the most needed neighborhoods in the city of Chicago then pull them from the North Side," Pfleger said, at a news conference Tuesday.

