Pope appoints 3 new auxiliary bishops for Archdiocese of Chicago

hello

Pope Francis has accepted the resignations of Archdiocese of Chicago auxiliary bishops George J. Rassas and Francis J. Kane, and appointed three new auxiliary bishops for the Archdiocese of Chicago -- the Rev. Mark A. Bartosic, the Rev. Robert G. Casey and the Rev. Ronald A. Hicks, the Vatican announced Tuesday.

The Episcopal Ordination of the bishops-elect will take place at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago on Sept. 17.

Bartosic and Casey will serve as Episcopal Vicars once successors are named at their present parish assignments. Hicks will remain in his role as Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Chicago.

Bartosic has served as pastor at St. Frances of Rome Parish and Our Lady of Charity Parish in Cicero. Since 2016, he has served as Pastor of Assumption BVM, in Chicago, and director of the Kolbe House Jail Ministry.

Casey has served as pastor of Our Lady of Tepeyac Parish in the Little Village neighborhood of Chicago, St. Barbara Parish in Brookfield and St. Bede the Venerable Parish in Chicago's Scottsdale neighborhood.

Hicks was appointed Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Chicago by Cardinal Blase J. Cupich on Jan. 1, 2015. Since then, it has been his practice to celebrate Mass in a different parish in the archdiocese each weekend.