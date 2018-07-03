Breaking News Bar
 
Police: Three 'suspicious' car fires in Bartlett driveways

  • Two cars in a driveway on the 5N500 block of Petersdorf Road in Bartlett, as well as a third in a neighboring driveway, were damaged by suspicious fires early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

    Courtesy of Bartlett Fire Protection District

 
Chacour Koop
 
 

Authorities are investigating three suspicious vehicle fires that erupted early Tuesday morning outside neighboring homes in Bartlett.

Bartlett Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the car fires in the area of Petersdorf and Schick roads about 2 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.

Two cars were on fire in a driveway in the 5N500 block of Petersdorf Road. A third car was on fire in a neighboring driveway in the 29W400 block of Schick Road.

Firefighters doused the flames and extinguished the fires in about 15 minutes, officials said. No damage was reported to either residence.

The fires are considered suspicious and remain under investigation.

