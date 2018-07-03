Police: Motorcyclist disobeyed traffic signal in Naperville crash

A Lisle motorcyclist has been cited for his role in a serious crash Saturday night in Naperville, authorities said.

Christopher Vandervalk, 25, received a ticket for disobeying a traffic signal after police said he ran a red light and caused a crash at 10:22 p.m. at 75th Street and Modaff Road.

Police said their initial investigation determined Vandervalk was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on 75th Street when he entered the intersection with Modaff Road on a red light and struck a Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 30-year-old Naperville woman.

The Volkswagen was turning left onto Modaff to head south from westbound 75th when the crash occurred. The woman was not injured.

Vandervalk and a 24-year-old Darien woman, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The crash was the third serious collision on Naperville roads in a span of two days -- all of them involving motorcycles, police said.

Officers also responded to a motorcycle crash about 2:14 a.m. Friday at 95th Street and Route 59 that injured a 49-year-old man from West Chicago who was charged with driving under the influence; and a crash about 10:42 p.m. Friday that killed two Aurora siblings who were riding a motorcycle at Aurora Avenue and Fort Hill Drive.

The fatal crash remains under investigation. If warranted, police said any charges or citations will be issued after the probe is complete.

Anyone with additional information about any of the crashes is asked to contact the traffic unit at (630) 420-8833.