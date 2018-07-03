Oak Park man charged in June 3 slaying near Roselle

An Oak Park man was charged Tuesday with the June 3 slaying of a 27-year-old Glendale Heights man near Roselle.

Owen Reneau, 30, of the 300 block of Maple, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Sanchez Townes-Elliot in a basement music recording studio at 24W713 Lake St. He is being held on $5 million bail after he was arrested in Baltimore and extradited.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that Reneau and Townes-Elliot got into an argument around 2:30 a.m. because Townes-Elliot was holding a gun that was making Reneau's girlfriend uncomfortable.

When Townes-Elliot put the weapon down, prosecutors said witnesses told police Reneau said, "This gun is took. This gun is mine now."

Townes-Elliot responded by saying, "I don't need no gun to fight you," at which point Reneau shot him four times, authorities said.

Prosecutors said Reneau then placed the gun in his pocket and fled in a vehicle with two other people.

On June 8, DuPage authorities issued a $2 million arrest warrant for Reneau and he was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Some time later, law enforcement agents from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Baltimore County sheriff's office found Reneau hiding at his brother's home in Baltimore.

Prosecutors said Reneau answered the door to the home when a Baltimore SWAT team arrived to serve the warrant. He immediately slammed it and officers had to force their way inside.

Reneau was returned to DuPage County on Monday.

"The identification and apprehension of Mr. Reneau as a suspect in the murder of Mr. Townes-Elliot is a perfect example of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies working together towards the common goal of justice," DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "I would like to commend Sheriff John Zaruba and his deputies for their outstanding work on this case which will allow my office to mount a strong prosecution against Mr. Reneau."

Reneau's next court date is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 30.