Naperville gas station reports armed robbery

A man with a gun robbed a gas station north of downtown Naperville early Tuesday, but no one was injured, authorities said.

The Bucky's Mobil at 20 E. Ogden Ave. reported the crime about 12:30 a.m., moments after an offender with a dark-colored semi-automatic handgun stole an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise and ran off heading east, Naperville police said in a news release.

The suspect was gone by the time officers arrived.

Police described the offender as a white man between 28 and 32 years old with blond hair and blue eyes. Police said he was seen wearing a mask, gloves and a blue or black jacket with khaki pants and black shoes at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (630) 420-6666.