Hoffman Estates man charged in crash that killed passenger

A Hoffman Estates man was charged with causing a two-car crash that killed one of his passengers June 24 on Interstate 90 in Hoffman Estates, the Illinois State Police said Tuesday night.

Kevin P. Lejman, 25, was charged with aggravated DUI involving death, a felony. Authorities said he had a .16 blood alcohol concentration at the time of the crash.

Lejman was driving his Lexus ES 300 on westbound I-90 near Beverly Road in Hoffman Estates at 4:03 a.m. on Sunday. He had one passenger in the front seat and one in the back seat.

Even though he was driving in the second lane from the right, Lejman brought the car to a full stop on the tollway and was then struck from behind by a gold Pontiac Torrent, authorities said.

Brian D. Schmidt, 28, of Schaumburg was sitting in the back seat of Lejman's car and was killed in the crash. The front-seat passenger was treated and released.

The Pontiac contained a driver and two passengers. The news release issued by state police did not include their medical condition.

Lejman surrendered to the state police on Monday, eight days after the crash. On Tuesday Lejman's bail was set at $150,000, which means he'll need to pay $15,000 to be released pending trial.