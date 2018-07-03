Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 7/3/2018 8:37 PM

Elgin man charged with exposing himself to children at public pool

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Jose T. Barboza-Lopez

    Jose T. Barboza-Lopez

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 

A 27-year-old Elgin man is facing sexual abuse charges after he exposed himself to five juveniles at the Wing Park Pool in Elgin on Monday afternoon and touched a victim with his exposed genitalia, officials said.

Jose T. Barboza-Lopez, of the 700 block of Walnut Avenue, was charged with one count of felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse, one count of felony child sex offender in a public park, four misdemeanor counts of public indecency and two misdemeanor counts of battery, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

The five victims are all younger than 18, and one of them is younger than 13, the release said.

Barboza-Lopez previously had been banned from places where children are likely to be present, such as public parks, because of a 2016 sexual offense conviction in Cook County; he's also on probation for a 2016 burglary offense in Kane County, according to the release.

Barboza-Lopez was in Kane County bond court Tuesday, and his bail was set at $500,000; he must post $50,000 to be released while his trial is pending. If he does post bond, Barboza-Lopez is prohibited from having contact with anyone younger than 18.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account