Elgin group, police partner for car show

The "Unite the Community Summer Jam" car show Sunday in Elgin will award trophies for best car club, best participant, spectators' best choice, kids' best choice and overall best in show, shown in this photo. The trophies were made by Andersen's in Elgin. courtesy OF Marcus Banner

A car, truck and motorcycle show Sunday in Elgin is organized by a nonprofit community group in partnership with the police, the first such event collaboration in recent memory, officials said.

Our Neighborhoods Empowered, headed by resident Marcus Banner, partnered with police for the "Unite the Community Summer Jam" from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot across from the municipal complex on Dexter Court. There will be food vendors, chess, bag games for kids and a raffle.

The event is all about connecting the community -- particularly youths -- and police officers so people can get to know each other on a personal level. "It's to share some fun ... and just see each other as humans and not adversaries," Banner said.

The police department contributed $798 for the event's flyers and trophies, which will feature the police logo, Acting Deputy Chief Ana Lalley said.

Banner organized the event in conjunction with resident Esteban Roman, who said he has organized car shows over the years, the last time in 2011. "We want to do something for the youth and the community. This is all positive," Roman said.

Roman is well-known in the community for his auto shows, Sgt. Eric Echevarria said. Police will showcase an armored vehicle and squad car at the event, he said.

Banner was among critics of the police department in the aftermath of the March fatal police shooting of resident Decynthia Clements. The shooting is under investigation by state police.

Banner credited his conversations with Lalley -- who will be police chief in August -- with laying the groundwork for collaboration on events.

"I think us working together can be beneficial," he said, "so we can change the dynamic and the image of the department when it comes to dealing with the low-income minority. And we can change the image of the community to the officers by engaging with the everyday activities of the people."

Lalley said the department is always looking for ways to get involved with the community. "This event is another way we can engage in a nontraditional and creative way," she said. "We are grateful for events like this where we are able to meet and connect with community members."

Banner said he created the nonprofit group a few years ago but let it go dormant, and his New Year's resolution was to resurrect it.

The Internal Revenue Service website shows the nonprofit status of "One Our Neighborhoods Empowered" in Elgin was automatically revoked in 2014 for not filing documents for three consecutive years. In April the group, under the name "Our Neighborhoods Empowered" and Banner's address in Elgin, was granted 501(c)3 tax-exempt status retroactive to February.

Banner said the group's goal is to open a community center with an office, a boxing gym and an educational resource center. He's looking at a space in Elgin, he said.