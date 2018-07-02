Images: Through the Film Magnifier: vintage suburban photos

Through the Film Magnifier highlights some of the thousands of images from the Daily Herald film archive. This installment includes, among other images, Bob Hope, Jack Brickhouse, roller derby action, Jonathan Brandmeier and members of the original Star Trek.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 78,431, Dave Tonge photo: Bob Hope and Jack Brickhouse share a laugh while golfing in Long Grove in August of 1985
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 78,431, Dave Tonge photo: Bob Hope rests for a moment while golfing in Long Grove in August of 1985.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 78,431, Dave Tonge photo: Bob Hope and Jack Brickhouse share a laugh while golfing in Long Grove in August of 1985.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 3,580, Mike Seeling photo: This student, decked out in his sport coat and tie, shows off his gem tumbler at a school science fair in Palatine in April of 1966.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 33,017, Dom Najolia photo: Hanover Park police try to convince Jim Wills to put on cloths or be arrested. Wills said, according to the Daily Herald article that his nude sunbathing was a religious awakening and that there is nothing wrong with the naked human form. He was arrested and released on a $25 cash bond in July of 1974.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 33,017, Dom Najolia photo: Hanover Park police try to convince Jim Wills to put on cloths or be arrested. Wills said, according to the Daily Herald article that his nude sunbathing was a religious awakening and that there is nothing wrong with the naked human form. He was arrested and released on a $25 cash bond in July of 1974.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 39,742, Dom Najolia photo: Chicago Mayor Daley and others enjoy the Chicago Cubs home opener in April of 1976.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 39,742, Dom Najolia photo: Chicago Cubs outfielder Mike Adams signs autographs on opening day in April of 1976.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 39,742, Dom Najolia photo: Chicago Cubs great Ernie Banks speaks to the fans at Wrigley Field on opening day in April of 1976.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 38,324, Bob Finch photo: After his time as the Governor of California, Ronald Reagan met fans and supporters at a meeting in Des Plaines in November of 1975.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 74,911, Nancy Stone photo: Michael Jordan dunks over Denver's T.R. Dunn during Jordan's rookie season in January of 1985 at the Chicago Stadium.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 24,021, Jay Needleman photo: The elbows were flying at the roller derby match at Prospect High School in Mount Prospect in December of 1971.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 24,021, Jay Needleman photo: The elbows were flying at the roller derby match at Prospect High School in Mount Prospect in December of 1971.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 149, Tom Grieger photo: A mother and daughter taking a dance class in Arlington Heights in February of 1965.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 149, Tom Grieger photo: A mother and daughter taking a dance class in Arlington Heights in February of 1965.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 63,889, Charles Cherney photo: The live music was in full force at the Beer and Brat Fest in Wheeling in August of 1982.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 41,397, Anne Cusack photo: Patrons enjoy a drink at Mac and Al's bar in Palatine in September of 1976.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 75,505, Jon Kirn photo: Legendary DJ Jonathan Brandmeier working at WLUP, The LOOP ration station in Chicago in April of 1985.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 75,505, Jon Kirn photo: Legendary DJ Jonathan Brandmeier working at WLUP, The LOOP ration station in Chicago in April of 1985.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 75,505, Jon Kirn photo: Legendary DJ Jonathan Brandmeier working at WLUP, The LOOP ration station in Chicago in April of 1985.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 37,141, Jim Frost photo: Star Trek stars, left to right, Leonard Nimoy, George Takei and Walter Koenig speak at a press conference in Chicago in August of 1975.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 37,141, Jim Frost photo: Star Trek stars, left to right, Leonard Nimoy, George Takei and Walter Koenig speak at a press conference in Chicago in August of 1975.