Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 7/2/2018 1:00 AM

Forecasters: Thunderstorms could bring heavy rains, damaging winds

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Thunderstorms rolling through northern Illinois on Sunday could produce heavy rainfall and damaging winds, forecasters said.

A severe thunderstorm watch issued by the National Weather Service is in effect until 8 p.m. for large portions of the state, including the suburbs.

The storms are growing larger and more intense as they spread east across Illinois, according to a notice on the weather service's website. Downpours, frequent lightning and winds exceeding 50 mph could hit the area.

Temperatures reached the 90s again Sunday but are expected to drop to the 80s early this week, according to the weather service.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account