Forecasters: Thunderstorms could bring heavy rains, damaging winds

Thunderstorms rolling through northern Illinois on Sunday could produce heavy rainfall and damaging winds, forecasters said.

A severe thunderstorm watch issued by the National Weather Service is in effect until 8 p.m. for large portions of the state, including the suburbs.

The storms are growing larger and more intense as they spread east across Illinois, according to a notice on the weather service's website. Downpours, frequent lightning and winds exceeding 50 mph could hit the area.

Temperatures reached the 90s again Sunday but are expected to drop to the 80s early this week, according to the weather service.