Feder: 'Eric in the Morning' victory tops most-read posts in June

The Mix morning star Eric Ferguson's continued reign atop the Chicago radio ratings and internal strife at Tribune Broadcasting news/talk WGN 720-AM led the top 10 most-read stories here in June, says Robert Feder.

