Feder: Amy Guth to head Midwest Independent Film Festival

Chicago journalist, author and radio personality Amy Guth has been named executive director of the Midwest Independent Film Festival. Courtesy Aubrey Boonstra

Chicago journalist, author and radio personality Amy Guth has been named executive director of the Midwest Independent Film Festival, Robert Feder writes. Billed as the nation's only film festival solely dedicated to the Midwest filmmaker, the organization presents regionally produced independent cinema year round. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.