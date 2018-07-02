Breaking News Bar
 
Columns
updated: 7/2/2018 6:15 AM

Feder: Amy Guth to head Midwest Independent Film Festival

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Chicago journalist, author and radio personality Amy Guth has been named executive director of the Midwest Independent Film Festival.

    Chicago journalist, author and radio personality Amy Guth has been named executive director of the Midwest Independent Film Festival.
    Courtesy Aubrey Boonstra

 
Robert Feder
 
 

Chicago journalist, author and radio personality Amy Guth has been named executive director of the Midwest Independent Film Festival, Robert Feder writes. Billed as the nation's only film festival solely dedicated to the Midwest filmmaker, the organization presents regionally produced independent cinema year round. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account