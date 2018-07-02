Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 7/2/2018 4:12 PM

Elmhurst patrol vehicle strikes 2 teen bicyclists

Daily Herald report

Two 14-year-old girls escaped injury Monday morning when an Elmhurst police patrol vehicle struck them while they rode their bicycles at the intersection of West Avenue and First Street, police said on their Facebook page.

Police said the officer was turning right from westbound First Street to northbound West Avenue about 7:10 a.m. when he hit the girls -- who had been riding on the sidewalk -- as they crossed First Street.

An ambulance was called and paramedics evaluated both teens before they were released to their parents at the scene.

Police said the officer was on routine patrol at the time. They said he was not communicating on his Mobile Data Terminal nor was he using a cellphone.

"We are thankful that the girls were not seriously injured," Chief Michael Ruth said in a written statement, "and an internal investigation is currently underway."

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at (630) 530-3050.

