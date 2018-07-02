Elk Grove Village police continue to investigate deadly pileup

hello

Police continue to investigate the six-vehicle pileup in Elk Grove Village that killed one person and injured 10 others on Saturday.

No tickets or charges have been issued at this time, although Elk Grove Deputy Police Chief Michael Gaspari said Monday there will be an update within the next few days.

The crash occurred about 10:45 a.m. Saturday when a 2015 Ford F150 traveling northbound on Arlington Heights Road struck vehicles that were stopped or slowing while turning northeast onto Cosmon Road, police said.

Giuseppe Gazzano, 44, of Bloomingdale was killed when his 2013 Chevrolet Equinox was struck by a dump truck, authorities said. Ten others were transported to area hospitals for treatment, according to Gaspari.

A spokeswoman for the Forest Preserve District of Cook County confirmed Sunday that a district maintenance vehicle was among the vehicles involved in the crash. Its five occupants were transported to hospitals for treatment and the forest preserve district is cooperating with the police investigation, spokeswoman Stacina Stagner said.