Aurora residents killed in Naperville crash

Two Aurora residents were killed when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car in Naperville, authorities said Monday.

The crash at 10:42 p.m. Friday at Aurora Avenue and Fort Hill Drive took the lives of David Casas Garcia and Najeli Casas Garcia, the DuPage County coroner's office said.

The victims were siblings, authorities said.

They were killed when their Kawasaki motorcycle was hit by a Honda Civic that turned in front of them as they drove west on Aurora Avenue at Fort Hill Drive. Police said the Civic was heading east on Aurora when it turned into the motorcycle's path.

The investigation continues. Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call (630) 420-8833.