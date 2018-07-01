Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 7/1/2018 5:46 PM

Palatine's Hometown Fest carries through heat, storms

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Kaitlyn Rodi, 13, and her friend Haley Blane, 13, left, both of Palatine, take a spin on the Sky Rider on Sunday during the Palatine Hometown Fest. The festival continues through Wednesday, with carnival rides, live music and a Tuesday night fireworks show.

      Kaitlyn Rodi, 13, and her friend Haley Blane, 13, left, both of Palatine, take a spin on the Sky Rider on Sunday during the Palatine Hometown Fest. The festival continues through Wednesday, with carnival rides, live music and a Tuesday night fireworks show.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Linda Schuman of Palatine walks away from the food tent with a bunch of goodies Sunday at the Palatine Hometown Fest.

      Linda Schuman of Palatine walks away from the food tent with a bunch of goodies Sunday at the Palatine Hometown Fest.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Ava Moss, 6, of Palatine keeps cool by catching water droplets as they drip off her face from an outdoor shower Sunday at the Palatine Hometown Fest. The festival continues through Wednesday, with carnival rides, live music and a Tuesday night fireworks show.

      Ava Moss, 6, of Palatine keeps cool by catching water droplets as they drip off her face from an outdoor shower Sunday at the Palatine Hometown Fest. The festival continues through Wednesday, with carnival rides, live music and a Tuesday night fireworks show.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Another afternoon of scorching temperatures, interrupted by late afternoon storms, couldn't keep a hearty crowd of funseekers from Palatine's Community Park on Sunday for the third day of Hometown Fest.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account