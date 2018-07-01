Images: Summer heats up in The Week in Pictures

Daily Herald photographers sweated all week to bring you the best photos of suburban Chicago.
Victoria Aragon, 6, of Wauconda and John Dolan, 8, of Ingleside compete in kids water fights during day three of Wauconda Fest in Cook Park Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Actor/singer Dennis Quaid runs into the audience, playing his guitar and singing to a packed house at the Dennis Quaid and the Sharks concert to kick off day one of Frontier Days in Arlington Heights on Friday, June 29, 2018.
Mark Welsh@dailyherald.com
Lana Cummings, 9, and her mom Rebecca compare strawberries at the Long Grove Strawberry Fest Saturday, June 23, 2018. They came all the way from Warrenville to experience their first Long Grove Strawberry Fest.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Ethan Rogers, 11, of Wauconda plays bags during Wauconda Fest in Cook Park Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Mundelein residents and volunteer Gary Gunther backs a car in at a Park on Park Street car show in downtown Mundelein.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
From the keyboard, Giorgio Emme, 10, watches his brother Anthony, 12, on guitar, as their brother Dom, 14, plays drums behind them at the Prospect Heights Park District Block Party at Lions Park Saturday, June 23, 2018. They performed classic rock tunes from the 1970s and '80s as The 3Emmez, from Arlington Heights.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Dolce the Goldendoodle dog and his owner Rusty Planert, of Buffalo Grove received third place in the Frisbee throwing/catch contest at Frontier Days Day One on Friday, June 29, 2018.
Mark Welsh@dailyherald.com
Wauconda firefighter Clint Herdegen helps 3-year-old Emma Kirtley participate in a kids water fight competition during day three of Wauconda Fest in Cook Park Saturday June 23, 2018.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Giovanni Altamirano, 12, of Barrington is the only fan in the stands at the ninth green at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Kildeer Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Giovanni golfs in a weekly league.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Matthew Hiltner, of Winfield, lines up his shot as Jessica Witek of Park Ridge, waits her turn at the 2018 Nationals Boccia tournament at Fort Hill Activity Center in Naperville on Thursday, June 28, 2018.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Mundelein Public Works Deptartment seasonal employee Eric Nielsen sets up fencing for a Mundelein Community Days VIP area in Kracklauer Park Wednesday morning, June 27, 2018.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Lisa Selby gets a giant hug from one of her nurse clinicians, Crystal Michels Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. Selby is a colon cancer patient at Advocate Sherman Hospital's Cancer Care Center. She found out from Rachel Faustner, Sherman's financial patient navigator, that some patients do not have the insurance or funds to pay for treatment or medication. "I was appalled and could not sleep once I heard this," she said. "So the next time I came in for my appointment I gave Rachel a check for $1,000 to help that patient who had been denied by her insurance." Rachel then suggested creating a fund through the Advocate Charitable Foundation to help more patients in need. Selby loved the idea and the "Paying It Forward" fund at Advocate Sherman Hospital was born. "I was blessed by good luck and work," shared Selby. "I do not need financial assistance, but I know that going through cancer is financially difficult."
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Fifteen-year-old Kerrington Haxton, of Lindsborg, Kansas performs Swedish Folk Dancing with Swedish Folk Dancers from Falun, Kansas Saturday, June 23, 2018 during Swedish Days in Geneva.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A radio-controlled model airplay flies over tents Saturday, June 30, 2018 during the Windy City Warbirds and Classics radio-controlled model air show, sponsored by the Fox Valley Aero Club.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Auggie Brandis, 5, front, and Sienna Kim, 3, select books during the grand opening of a free neighborhood library in Rolling Meadows Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Alexa Baier, 3, of Yorkville sits on her dad Matt's shoulders and waves to passers-by during the annual Swedish Days parade on Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Margaret Brown, 7, gets a slow start to the strawberry pie eating contest as her brother Eli, 8, watches at the Long Grove Strawberry Fest Saturday, June 23, 2018. They were at the festival for the first time with their family from Hoffman Estates.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A fan stays out of the weather as players warm up on the putting green at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Kildeer Tuesday, June 26, 2018.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Angela Ingrassia, of Holiday Hills takes a photo of her family on the Ferris wheel while holding prizes they won playing games at Wauconda Fest in Cook Park Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Joshua Leake, 11, of Rockford takes a sip of lemonade with the assistance of his dad, T.J., while staying cool in the shade during round two of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Kildeer Friday, June 29, 2018.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Some days you wake up and you think, "Man, do I really need to shave today? Who is going to see me?" I'm sure when Coral the dairy cow woke up last week and asked herself that, she had no idea a photographer would show up. Bad luck, Coral. Bad luck. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Buildings at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn always make an interesting photo. I usually look around when I am there for something extra. This is taken in the student resource center. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Goats wander through people doing yoga at Kamins Farm in Wauconda. This is the kind of quirky assignment that makes for great pictures. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Boaters take to the waters of Silver Lake in the Blackwell Forest Preserve on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Charlotte DeRosa, 8, of Arlington Heights works on her book about a Panda bear in the Bookmaking Workshop of Kids with featured New York artist Chris Raschka at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library.
Mark Welsh@dailyherald.com
Windy City Amusements employee Glenn Negler, of St. Charles positions a bumper car during set up for the Palatine Hometown Fest at Community Park.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Joseph Weldon, of Carol Stream manhandles a giant stuffed animal monkey and other prizes that will be won by lucky patrons as the Arlington Heights Frontier Days swings into high gear.
Mark Welsh@dailyherald.com
A member of Team FastTrax Skydiving from Middletown, Ohio parachutes toward Community Park with a flag during Lisle's Eyes to the Skies festival.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer