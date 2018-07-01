Images: Summer heats up in The Week in Pictures

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Lisa Selby gets a giant hug from one of her nurse clinicians, Crystal Michels Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. Selby is a colon cancer patient at Advocate Sherman Hospital's Cancer Care Center. She found out from Rachel Faustner, Sherman's financial patient navigator, that some patients do not have the insurance or funds to pay for treatment or medication. "I was appalled and could not sleep once I heard this," she said. "So the next time I came in for my appointment I gave Rachel a check for $1,000 to help that patient who had been denied by her insurance." Rachel then suggested creating a fund through the Advocate Charitable Foundation to help more patients in need. Selby loved the idea and the "Paying It Forward" fund at Advocate Sherman Hospital was born. "I was blessed by good luck and work," shared Selby. "I do not need financial assistance, but I know that going through cancer is financially difficult."