Trying to stay afloat at Glen Ellyn's Cardboard Regatta

Most boat captains like to keep their vessels afloat.

Those who don't usually aren't remembered very fondly.

Even had he survived the Titanic's less-than-successful maiden voyage, for example, no one ever again would have asked Capt. Edward J. Smith to bring a little ice to their stateroom.

And if you remember the name Capt. Joseph Hazelwood at all, you might recall he had a problem navigating the Exxon Valdez that pretty much ensured he wouldn't receive happy holiday greeting cards from environmentalists or those of us who just like otters.

But none of that mattered on a sweltering Saturday at Lake Ellyn in Glen Ellyn, where the captains and crews aboard a variety of crafts in the 25th annual Cardboard Regatta didn't seem overly concerned if their boats went glub, glub, glub.

There were dozens of cardboard vessels in all shapes and sizes competing for prizes in the youth, family and adult categories at the regatta with proceeds benefiting the Glen Ellyn Park District scholarship fund. There also were prizes for most creative boat and best team spirit.

And, yes, there was even a prize for the best sinking.