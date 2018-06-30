Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/30/2018 5:18 PM

Trying to stay afloat at Glen Ellyn's Cardboard Regatta

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Kelly Reinmann of Glen Ellyn is in the bow of the boat Truly Outrageous during the annual Cardboard Regatta at Lake Ellyn Park in Glen Ellyn.

      Kelly Reinmann of Glen Ellyn is in the bow of the boat Truly Outrageous during the annual Cardboard Regatta at Lake Ellyn Park in Glen Ellyn.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Paddlers power their boats as they fight for position at the start of the annual Cardboard Regatta at Lake Ellyn Park in Glen Ellyn.

      Paddlers power their boats as they fight for position at the start of the annual Cardboard Regatta at Lake Ellyn Park in Glen Ellyn.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Jack Ao and his crew from Naperville carry their boat titled Pirates to the launching area during the annual Cardboard Regatta at Lake Ellyn Park in Glen Ellyn.

      Jack Ao and his crew from Naperville carry their boat titled Pirates to the launching area during the annual Cardboard Regatta at Lake Ellyn Park in Glen Ellyn.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • James Hommowun of Glen Ellyn puts finishing touches on his boat Independence 300 before participating in the annual Cardboard Regatta at Lake Ellyn Park in Glen Ellyn.

      James Hommowun of Glen Ellyn puts finishing touches on his boat Independence 300 before participating in the annual Cardboard Regatta at Lake Ellyn Park in Glen Ellyn.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Stan Fox of Wheaton relaxes with a fan as he watches his grandchildren prepare their boat before the annual Cardboard Regatta at Lake Ellyn Park in Glen Ellyn.

      Stan Fox of Wheaton relaxes with a fan as he watches his grandchildren prepare their boat before the annual Cardboard Regatta at Lake Ellyn Park in Glen Ellyn.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Most boat captains like to keep their vessels afloat.

Those who don't usually aren't remembered very fondly.

Even had he survived the Titanic's less-than-successful maiden voyage, for example, no one ever again would have asked Capt. Edward J. Smith to bring a little ice to their stateroom.

And if you remember the name Capt. Joseph Hazelwood at all, you might recall he had a problem navigating the Exxon Valdez that pretty much ensured he wouldn't receive happy holiday greeting cards from environmentalists or those of us who just like otters.

But none of that mattered on a sweltering Saturday at Lake Ellyn in Glen Ellyn, where the captains and crews aboard a variety of crafts in the 25th annual Cardboard Regatta didn't seem overly concerned if their boats went glub, glub, glub.

There were dozens of cardboard vessels in all shapes and sizes competing for prizes in the youth, family and adult categories at the regatta with proceeds benefiting the Glen Ellyn Park District scholarship fund. There also were prizes for most creative boat and best team spirit.

And, yes, there was even a prize for the best sinking.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account