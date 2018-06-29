Breaking News Bar
 
Naperville planning parking deck repairs

Daily Herald report

Construction to improve Naperville's municipal center parking deck is scheduled to start the week of July 9 and continue through the end of August, officials said Friday.

This summer's work is the second phase of a five-year effort to improve the deck at 400 S. Eagle St.

Officials said the $293,758 project by Mertes Contracting Corp. will be done in phases, with one entrance to each level of the deck being maintained at all times. No more than half the parking spaces on the upper level of the deck will be removed from service at any one time.

Accessible parking spaces may need to be temporarily relocated, officials said, but the same number of spaces will be maintained with a goal of keeping the spaces on the upper level.

The municipal center deck is almost 30 years old and has not undergone significant upgrades since 1997, officials said.

This summer's project will include patching concrete on the upper level, replacing sidewalks, rebuilding planter boxes, replacing staircase handrails and reconstructing the ramp sidewalk on the left side of the first floor entrance to city hall to provide ADA accessibility.

Updates on the project are available at www.naperville.il.us/municipalcenterdeckimprovements.

