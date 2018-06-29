Frontier Days off to a rockin' start in Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights' big Fourth of July festival, Frontier Days, opened Friday night and continues through Wednesday, featuring popular bands, a carnival, food, an arts and crafts fair, family entertainment, and games and competitions each day for all ages.

New this year is the all-you-can-eat wings contest taking place at 1 p.m. Saturday. The BoDeans will take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The festival, where admission and entertainment are free, runs from noon to midnight Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, 5 to 11 p.m. Monday (carnival only), 5 p.m. to midnight Tuesday and noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday at Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St. Details are at www.frontierdays.org.