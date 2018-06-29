Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/29/2018 9:24 PM

Frontier Days off to a rockin' start in Arlington Heights

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Actor/singer Dennis Quaid plays his guitar and sings to a packed house at the Dennis Quaid and the Sharks concert Friday night to kick off Frontier Days in Arlington Heights.

      Actor/singer Dennis Quaid plays his guitar and sings to a packed house at the Dennis Quaid and the Sharks concert Friday night to kick off Frontier Days in Arlington Heights.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Dolce the goldendoodle and his owner, Rusty Planert of Buffalo Grove, won third place in the dog Frisbee contest Friday at Frontier Days in Arlington Heights

      Dolce the goldendoodle and his owner, Rusty Planert of Buffalo Grove, won third place in the dog Frisbee contest Friday at Frontier Days in Arlington Heights
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Actor/singer Dennis Quaid runs out into the audience on Friday during the Dennis Quaid and the Sharks concert at Frontier Days in Arlington Heights.

      Actor/singer Dennis Quaid runs out into the audience on Friday during the Dennis Quaid and the Sharks concert at Frontier Days in Arlington Heights.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Arlington Heights' big Fourth of July festival, Frontier Days, opened Friday night and continues through Wednesday, featuring popular bands, a carnival, food, an arts and crafts fair, family entertainment, and games and competitions each day for all ages.

New this year is the all-you-can-eat wings contest taking place at 1 p.m. Saturday. The BoDeans will take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The festival, where admission and entertainment are free, runs from noon to midnight Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, 5 to 11 p.m. Monday (carnival only), 5 p.m. to midnight Tuesday and noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday at Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St. Details are at www.frontierdays.org.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account