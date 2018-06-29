Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
updated: 6/29/2018 4:04 PM

Driver sent to prison for crash that killed Downers Grove mom

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Robert Gorss

    Robert Gorss

 
Daily Herald report

A Chicago man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for causing a crash that killed a 48-year-old mother of two from Downers Grove.

Robert Gorss, 49, of North Nagle Avenue, pleaded guilty on May 1 to aggravated driving under the influence causing death and was sentenced Friday by DuPage County Judge Liam Brennan. Gorss has been held in the DuPage County jail since Nov. 23, 2016.

Authorities said Gorss was driving a box truck at 1:08 p.m. Sept. 7, 2016, on North Avenue near Main Street in Lombard when he struck a car driven by Dawn Nickeas. Nickeas was seriously injured in the crash and died from her injuries on Nov. 3, 2016.

An investigation revealed the presence of several controlled substances in Gorss' urine at the time of the crash.

"Mr. Gorss' incredibly reckless behavior on the afternoon of Sept. 7, 2016, cost Dawn Nickeas her life," DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "While there is nothing that can be done to bring Dawn back to her family and friends, perhaps today's sentencing of the man responsible for her death will help them gain some measure of closure in this horrible chapter in their lives. And perhaps Mr. Gorss' 11-year sentence will help him realize the magnitude of what he has done and the permanency of the pain and suffering he brought to those who loved Dawn, particularly her husband and two children."

Gorss will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account